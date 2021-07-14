Cititrust Academy Unveils Mgt Trainees

CitiTrust Holdings Plc has unveiled 29 graduate trainees of its newly established Cititrust Academy Graduate Management Program.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held last month, May 28, 2021, in Lagos, the Country Chief Executive, Mr. Ikechukwu Peter, stated that the successful completion of the program marked the beginning of the Cititrust Academy as a strong pillar of support to fresh graduates when starting a career path.

To provide specialised knowledge, training, and development opportunities to advance into the corporate world. He admonished the graduands to embrace Cititrust corporate goal of building an amicable financial institution with our products and services enriching the customer experience.

The Group Chief Executive, Mr. Yemi Adefisan, also gave his welcome speech via an online meeting.

He informed the graduands that: “They have become an alumnus of a great company. And should aspire to become leaders to dominate the entire Africa and the world at large in the provision of bespoke financial services. Nothing should be impossible.”

He advised the graduands to imbibe team spirit which has become the hallmark and trait in Cititrust. He informed them that the company is built on the four (4) core values: Empathy, Assurance, Integrity, and Nobility, and as such, operates an open-door policy to all its employees across West Africa and Europe, customers and other stakeholders.

The company’s Country Head of Human Capital Management, Mrs Ashetu Banjoko, disclosed that the adverts/notification put out to the public received over 500 applicants across West Africa.

