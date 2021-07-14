Buhari Vows to End Security Challenges

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday hosted all the 479 members of the National Assembly to a dinner with a pledge to use all means at his disposal to end the deteriorating security challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

He listed the security problems to include insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and urban crimes.

Buhari, at the event in Abuja assured the lawmakers that his administration is ready to use everything within its powers to end insecurity and bring perpetrators to book.

He said: ‘‘Insecurity, manifesting as insurgencies, banditry, kidnapping and urban crime of all sorts is the single most difficult challenge we face today.’’

He expressed concern that insecurity has inhibited the government’s ability to build infrastructure, provide social services to the people and attract investments that drive innovation, creative industries and provide jobs and create wealth.

According to him, some of the people behind insecurity do so for profit, others, in the name of discredited ideologies.

He said: ‘‘Whatever their motivations may be, their actions are an existential threat to our country.

“In the circumstances, we must do everything within our power, without consideration of distractions, to put an end to their activities and bring them to book.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be distracted from this objective or waver in our commitment and I am confident that together we will triumph in our present efforts.”

He hailed the National Assembly for discharging its legislative duties with maturity and competence, describing the legislature as ‘‘full partners in national development.’’

Buhari commended the minority parties in the federal legislature for their cooperation and support for government programmes.

‘‘Our ability to govern in the best interests of the Nigerian people depends a great deal on effective collaboration and partnership between the legislature and the executive. The obligation to check and balance each other is not an invitation to conflict, and it should not be characterised by quarrelsome disagreement when consultations, engagements and compromise have proven time and again to be a more effective approach.

‘‘In the 9th Assembly, you have distinguished yourselves by your conduct in office, by the scale and quality of your legislative interventions and by your capacity for engaging with the difficult questions facing the country with maturity and competence,” he added.

The president listed some legislative accomplishments of the National Assembly to include returning the budget cycle to January to December, the amendment of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), the Nigeria Police Act, the Finance Act and the Deep Offshore Production Sharing Contract Act.

He commended the leadership of the National Assembly under Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, for their dedication through challenging times.

‘‘You have also, succeeded in overcoming the political and other obstacles that have for two decades inhibited the much-needed reforms of our oil and gas industry, resulting now in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). I congratulate you all, and thank you for your contributions to the difficult, yet necessary task of nation-building,’ he stated.

Buhari said the executive and legislature came into office at a time of challenges for the country, stressing that “overcoming these challenges require that we finally confront long-ignored questions of economics, politics, law and history that are often at the root of our national problems.

“This moment in history requires us to make hard choices, take difficult decisions and act with diligence and patriotism to ensure that our country can survive and thrive long after we have all left. What this means in effect is that our jobs will not get any easier. However, the objectives we seek and will work together to achieve, deserve our best efforts regardless the sacrifice”.

In his remarks, Lawan said the dinner was beyond eating as the purpose was to bring together the arms of government that had worked so closely.

According to him, since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999, no government has been so challenged by the paucity of funds and other crises like the Buhari administration.

He stated that although members of the National Assembly belonged to different political parties, they have worked in brotherhood, standing together and ensuring that they are able to deliver when necessary.

Lawan said the Senate and the House of Representatives had worked together seeing to the demolition of the “demons” that stopped the passage of critical bills such as the PIB and others in the past.

He said the legislators worked as Nigerians and as people who were there to ensure good governance.

He stressed the need for more money for security, noting that “there is no better investment in Nigeria today than investment in security.”

He added that the nation’s economy survived many shocks because the legislature passed the national budgets in time in the last two years.

He advised Nigerians to aggregate their views and build a consensus on matters they want addressed in the ongoing constitution review.

On his part, Gbajabiamila said it was a delight that they could sit with the executive not over official matters but to eat.

He said he was proud of House members, singling out opposition members whom he said were engaging in constructive opposition “as they watch their number deplete.”

“As we move towards 2023, I hope their colour will change. I wait on them.”

Yesterday’s event was the first time members of the National Assembly across party divide would be hosted by the president at the seat of government.

Buhari had in the past hosted the leadership of the National Assembly and members of the ruling APC from time to time.

