Bauchi Donates N50m Empowerment Items to Residents of Ganjuwa LG

Segun Awofadeji

In continuation of his empowerment programme in the Bauchi State, the state governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has donated N50 million empowerment items to over 600 beneficiaries in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The empowerment items include grinding machines, sewing machines, knitting kits, motorcycles and other items.

Presenting the items at the local government secretariat yesterday, Governor Mohammed urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items in order to maximise the benefits, saying that aside infrastructural development in the state, one of the priorities of his administration is to empower the lives of the citizens of the state through the acquisition of skills.

“This gesture by the government is aimed at getting people of the area out of poverty, making them self-reliant as well as making them to become employers of labour. When people are empowered in the businesses they are doing, others will benefit”

“I assure that my administration will continue to provide an enabling environment for people of the state to be gainfully engaged because when people are engaged in meaningful ventures, social vices such as crime and criminality will reduce to the barest minimum,” he said.

He said the empowerment programme tagged ‘Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme(KEEP)’ is being implemented across all the 20 local government areas of the state after carrying out need assessment of the beneficiaries.

The governor said that the beneficiaries were carefully selected from among the poorest of the poor who actually needed the support in order to take them out of poverty so that they will in turn support their families.

In his brief remarks, the state Chairman of the PDP, Hamza Koshe Akuyam said that the PDP-led administration is committed to seeing that poverty was eradicated among the people, adding that no meaningful development can be made amidst abject poverty.

Akuyam said that by the end of the four years of the PDP-led administration, people of the state will be able to differentiate the administration from previous administrations in terms of delivery of dividends of democracy.

Also Speaking, the First Lady of Bauchi State, Aisha Bala Mohammed assured women that her foundation, ‘Almuhhibah Foundation’ will continue to support them through various skills acquisition programmes in order to make them self-reliant.

She assured that her office is always ready to listen to the plight of women in order to find solutions to such because according to her, women hold important positions in the political process of the state.

The two members of the State House of Assembly representing the LGA though members of the APC in their separate remarks, commended the governor for bringing succour to the people of the area saying that the empowerment Programme will take the people out of poverty.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

