Alleged N6.3bn Fraud: Jang’s Trial Stalled Again, Court Reprimands EFCC Counsel

Seriki Adinoyi

Justice Christy Dabup of the Plateau State High Court yesterday adjourned further hearing in the case involving a former state Governor, Jonah Jang, till November 24, 25 and 26, 2021, for continuation.

Jang is standing trial alongside a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau State Government (SSG), Mr. Yusuf Pam, in a case brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged misappropriation of public fund amounting to N6.3billion.

The case, which was earlier fixed for continuation yesterday, could not proceed due to the absence of the Lead Prosecution Counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).

Jacob’s absence in court yesterday, which stalled further hearing, was the second time the case was impeded consecutively since February 16, 2021, when the matter was last heard in court.

However, a mild drama ensued at the resumed hearing of the case yesterday when a lawyer attached with the EFCC, Steve Okemini, announced his appearance for the prosecution lead counsel, Jacobs.

Okemini, in his submission, told the court that the senior lawyer was not in court because he missed his flight to Jos, and went ahead to apply for the case to be adjourned to a date in September when the SAN would be present to continue with the case.

But the trial judge, who expressed shock over the submission made by Okemini, accused him of lying over the matter.

Justice Dabup said: “You are lying; we don’t consider you as a prosecution because you don’t know anything about the case. I have always given priority to this case over others, and we have fixed hearing for it to go on today (yesterday) but just yesterday, I received a text message from the Lead Counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, that he has agreed with the defence counsel, Mike Ozekhome, that they wanted the matter to be shifted to a later date in September. So, how can you say that he (Jacobs) is not here because he missed his flight. There is no truth in your submission that the lead prosecution counsel was not in court because he missed his flight. You should stop lying in court because there was no truth in what you are saying.”

Counsel to Jang, Edward Pwajok (SAN), who confirmed Jacob’s earlier request for the case to be adjourned till later date, insisted that he was ever prepared to prove his client’s innocence of the EFCC allegations anytime the anti-graft agency was ready for the case.

According to him, “We would not oppose the application for adjournment, but it is important to note that all the adjournments in this case have come at the request from the prosecution counsel.”

Counsel for the second defendant, S. Oyawole, who also did not oppose the application for adjournment, however, urged the EFCC to be serious in prosecuting the case or let go of his client to enjoy his freedom.

The case was therefore adjourned till November 24, 25 and 26, 2021, for continuation of hearing.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

