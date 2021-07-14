A’Ibom Orders Reinstatement of Expelled AKSU Student

Okon Bassey

The Akwa Ibom State Government has ordered the management of the state-owned University (AKSU), to reinstate the expelled student of the institution, Iniobong Ekpo without delay.

Ekpo, a 500-level Agricultural Engineering undergraduate, was expelled from the university for allegedly insulting Governor Udom Emmanuel on social media.

The purported action of the student drew the wrath of the school management as he was expelled by the Senate of University after deliberation on the school disciplinary report on Ekpo’s misconduct.

“You will recall that you had appeared before the said committee on a case of publication of derogatory and defamation article on the Facebook platform about the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and visitor to the university.

“This act constitutes a breach of the matriculation oath and a violation of the university rules and regulations enshrined in the Student Information Handbook.

“You are hereby expelled from the university for this act of gross misconduct which constitutes a breach of the matriculation oath,” the expulsion letter issued to Expo had stated.

However, after reviewing the expulsion of the student, the state government directed that the expelled student should be recalled.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong made known the position of the state government on the expelled student at the end of the State Executive Council meeting last week.

“EXCO reviewed the AKSU expulsion case of Iniobong Ekpo and directed the university to immediately recall the said student,” he stated.

Emenobong explained that the directive for the reinstatement of the student was based on the fatherly disposition of the governor to avoid the student’s wasted years in school.

Speaking further of EXCO decision as it affects education in the state, the commissioner said the state government has now pegged entery age into secondary school in the state at 12 years.

According to the state government, the decision is to check the rise in cult activities in schools in the state.

“Investigation has revealed that the surge is caused mainly by overaged students who are on a mission of mass recruitment of students into cult groups.

“However, any student above this age with a genuine reason, will have their parents sign an undertaking of good behaviour before their admission,” the commissioner added.

