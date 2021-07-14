Afriglobal Insurance Brokers Launches Digital Platform

Ebere Nwoji

Afriglobal Insurance Brokers Limited has launched a digital insurance transaction platform named, ‘Africover 247.’

The company, said the product will assist businesses, individuals and technology providers access insurance and redistribute insurance products with ease.

Addressing participants at the product launch recently in Lagos, Managing Director of Afriglobal Insurance Brokers, Mr. Azubuike Casmir, said the platform enables all-day insurance transaction including claims management from start to finish.

He said the application is available on android and IOS.

“The portal is user friendly and has the potential to change the Nigerian insurance landscape. Apart from its round the clock features, the portal will enable a user to start and finish some classes of insurance from the comfort of your home while for some other complex classes of insurance, you will be redirected to a 24 hour help desk for guides”, he explained.

According to Azubuike, the product offers instant insurance services for clients and delivers services and products from insurance underwriters and service providers through its B2B2C channels -web, mobile, social media and API’s interfaces and more to the sector.

He said it allows users to register and purchase real time motor, travel, safety plus and TERM (Life) insurance from start to finish.

He said the product can be used by individuals of all demographics, corporate organisations and technology-based companies.

Responding to questions on the effect of the platform to the existing staff of the company, Azubuike, said Afriglobal staff need not to worry as the launch of the product will have no negative impact on their existence.

He said this is because not all insurance products can be marketed online.

He said majority of the insurance policies especially corporate policies need physical presence of the marketer and under that circumstance, physical presence of the staff in the office of the buyer is needed and here comes the relevance of the staff.

He said the launch of the product has set pace for other insurance brokers who still rely on old ways of business transaction to embrace technology insisting that there lies the future of insurance industry.

On the features of the product, Azubuike, said it has a chat box with capability to manage offline enquiries and online real time live chat with customers in order to meet their insurance needs on a 24 hour basis.

He further said the platform was designed in a way Insurance buyer can report his insurance claim from the comfort of his room and have the claims processed irrespective of normal work days disruptions.

