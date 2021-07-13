Youth Group Commends FG for Proposed A’Ibom Technology University

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Advocacy for Youth Transformation and Empowerment Initiative (AY-TEIN), a frontline pan-Nigeria public service group, has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of the Federal University Of Technology in Akwa Ibom State.

In a press statement signed by AY-TEIN President, Ubokobong Akpan, following its zonal leadership roundtable in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, recently, the group applauded “the commitment of the federal government to realistically resolve the besetting socio-economic challenges confronting Nigerian youths.”

The forum described the decision to site one of the newly approved federal universities of technology in Akwa Ibom State as a well-thought out decision that would promote balance in the distribution of strategic federal infrastructure, while also enhancing fair access to capacity building opportunities and meaningful participation in national development process.

AY-TEIN also advised that in developing curriculum for the new universities, government should consider the wide technological gaps in the country and put in place innovative academic programmes that would provide Nigerian youth with the requisite skill-sets and competences to address the nation’s technological needs, as well as function maximally in the global technological sphere.

The Forum equally congratulated Governor Emmanuel Udom, under whose tenure the university has been approved. It enjoined Akwa Ibom people to bury all partisan and sectional sentiments bordering on location of the institution and work closely to ensure a smooth take off of the university in the overriding interest of all.

AY-TEIN reiterated its commitments to continuously support policies and promote strategic programmes that would enhance meaningful transformation and sustainable empowerment of Nigerian youths and enjoined Akwa Ibom youths to take full benefits of its numerous empowerment initiatives.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

