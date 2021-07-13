We’ll Be Fair to All, Says Zamfara APC Caretaker Chairman

Adedayo Akinwale

Zamfara State Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hassan Gusau, has assured stakeholders that his committee would ensure inclusiveness, fairness and decorum to forestall misunderstanding among interest groups in the state.

Gusau gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja during the inauguration of the three-member committee constituted by the National Caretaker/Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee of the party.

The Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, inaugurated the Zamfara State committee on behalf of the chairman.

The APC Caretaker Committee led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, had recently approved the dissolution of the leadership structure of all the party organs in the state-ward, local government and state caretaker committees, following the defection of the state Governor, Bello Matawalle.

Other members are Mr. Muntari Anka as the deputy chairman, while Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi would serve as the secretary.

Since the recent defection of Matawalle, former Governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, and Senator Kabiru Marafa have kicked against the declaration of the governor as the leader of the party in the state.

Gusau, however, sought the extension of membership registration exercise in the state in order for the party members to be fully captured.

He stated: “In view of the current political antecedents in the state and the need to among other things conduct credible congress for the party, we shall work towards the unity of our members at all levels.

“In all matters and activities, we shall ensure inclusiveness, fairness and decorum to forestall misunderstanding among interest groups. We shall work towards cooperation in the spirit of partnership for the victory of the party and the progress of our state.”

