Tambuwal, Secondus Urge N’Assembly to Back e-transmission of Election Results

Chuks Okocha

As the members of the National Assembly commence the clause-by-clause debate on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill tomorrow, the Chairman of governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has appealed to the federal lawmakers to do the right thing by voting for online transmission of election results

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, also rallied members of the National Assembly to ensure that outcome of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill reflects the wishes and desires of Nigerians.

Tambuwal said in a statement yesterday that he was constrained to add his voice to urge the members of the National Assembly to do the right thing.

“I am minded and constrained to add my voice in making this appeal to the sitting members of the National Assembly, not as the Vice-Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum nor as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, not even as the governor of Sokoto State but as a Nigerian citizen and former Speaker of the House of Representatives,” he stated.

Tambuwal said it would be in the national interest to bequeath to Nigeria an Electoral Act that will contribute to free, fair, and credible elections irrespective of party platform.

He added: “We have seen many times where a person may be in the ruling party today and in the opposition party tomorrow. We have also experienced a situation where party leaders would want to frustrate the re- election of a sitting member, even in the same political party.

“What guarantees the re-election of a member of the National Assembly or indeed any other contestant should be his performance and appeal not the dictates of any godfather either as governor, president or party leader or stakeholder.”

He stated that it is a credible, free, and fair election that will ensure that the voters decide on any electoral contest.

According to him, the Edo and Ondo States elections where electronic transmission of votes from the unit level ensured that the voters’ wishes were respected are good examples.

“PDP won in Edo and APC won in Ondo as a result,” he added.

He explained that some people have argued that internet penetration in all parts of Nigeria is not assured, but added, “this is exactly why the bill should give INEC the prerogative of introducing electronic transmission of votes in any election.

“In any case, INEC has demonstrated and assured that it has the technology to transmit votes electronically even without the internet. INEC had also assured that with the new process and technology, any interested Nigerian could track or monitor the results of the election from his or her house.”

Tambawul said the international community, INEC, the civil society, almost all the political parties supported electronic transmission of results.

Secondus also enjoined members of the National Assembly to ensure that whatever they do with the Electoral Bill reflects the wishes and desires of Nigerians.

Secondus said in a statement from his media office yesterday that the legislators should know that the easiest way to guarantee peace in the country is through free, fair, and credible elections, which can only be guaranteed by the amendment of the Act.

He said: “Free and fair election is critical to the future of our democracy and it behooves on you parliamentarians to save this democracy by doing the needful.

“It’s the electoral reform carried out by the PDP administration that prepared the enabling ground that saw an opposition come to power in 2015, to deepen our democracy. Therefore, we must improve on it and put our nation in a positive light in the comity of democratic nations.”

According to him, every true representative of the people in a parliament must ensure that all critical decisions reflect the wishes and desires of their people.

“There is no doubt that every Nigerian desires a free and transparent elections and this can only be gotten if the Electoral Act is adequately amended to meet their aspirations,” he added.

