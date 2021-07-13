Sanwo-Olu Arrests Suspected Criminals in Ojota, ….Says no room for criminals in Lagos

…Task force impounds 105 motorcycles

Segun James

The war against criminality in Lagos State has gone a notch higher as the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, personally arrested a gang of suspected criminals, which specialised in harassing motorists and road users in traffic.

The gang of suspected criminals met their waterloo yesterday morning while attempting to unleash terror on a motorist around Ojota in-bound Alausa.

Help however came for the motorist as governor Sanwo-Olu’s convoy approached the scene to rescue him from the three machete-wielding criminals who were at the time, trying to forcefully drag him out of his vehicle.

The security personnel attached to the governor swooped on the suspects, retrieved the dangerous weapons from them and arrested the three of them.

Sanwo-Olu, had while handing over security equipment purchased by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, for the use of Lagos Police Command, on June 10, said there would be no hiding place for criminals in the State.

Sanwo-Olu yesterday stated after his security personnel arrested the three machete-wielding criminals that the exercise was a warning signal to other criminal elements and prospective traffic robbers in Lagos that there is no hiding place for criminality in Lagos State.

Also yesterday, the Strike Squad of the Lagos State Taskforce carried out a massive raid on motorcycle (okada) riders at Second rainbow and Toyota Bus Stop along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

During the raid, which lasted for some hours, a total of 105 motorcycles were impounded. Prior to yesterday’s raid, a total of 201 motorcycles were impounded last week.

