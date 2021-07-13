Osinbajo Charges Team Nigeria to Repeat Feats of Ajunwa, Others at Tokyo Olympics

Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged Nigeria’s team to the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan to repeat the feats performed by the nation’s Olympic athletes in Atlanta, United States and Sydney, Australia in 1996 and 2000 respectively.

Osinbajo, who spoke Monday at the State House, Abuja, while unveiling the Team Nigeria’s Olympics kit/ equipment ahead of the contingent’s departure for Tokyo, Japan today, urged the team to replicate the performances of past Nigerian Olympians, noting that “you stand on the shoulders of giants.”

He recalled the exploits of past Nigerian teams, telling the 2021 athletes “you will also carry with you the encouragement of the great exploits of Nigerian Olympians before you.”

The Vice President reminded the team of such legend as Chioma Ajunwa who won the women’s long jump gold medal at the 1996 Olympics and became the first black African woman to achieve such feat.

“Nigeria’s Under-23 Olympic Eagles in 1996 won the gold medal for football with such talents as; Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi (who was present at the event,) Sunday Oliseh, Taribo West, Kanu Nwankwo, Abiodun Obafemi, Emmanuel Amuneke, Emmanuel Babayaro, Garba Lawal, Joseph Dosu, Kingsley Obiekwu, Mobi Obaraku, Uche Okechukwu, Teslim Fatusi, Tijani Babangida, Victor Ikpeba, and Wilson Oruma —that was the year we defeated the world’s best footballing nations – Brazil and Argentina and we all held our heads high,” recalled the vice president.

He stressed further: “At the Sydney 2000 Games, again we beat the best in the world, we won the gold in 4×400m relay after the American team that origin won the event was disqualified for using performance-enhancing drugs.

“Our team then was made up of the likes of Clement Chukwu, the late Sunday Bada, Enefiok Udo-Ubong, Jude Monye, and two other members of the squad, Fidelis Gadzama and Nduka Awazie.

“And for anyone who thinks we are joking, maybe they haven’t seen our exhibition basketball game on Saturday with the USA team, especially that amazing block by Precious Achiuwa against KD – Kevin Durant, who is probably the best player in the NBA right now. So Precious, you are the real MVP!

“You stand on the shoulders of giants and with the quality and intensity of training you have received and your exploits during the qualification series for the Olympic Games, I am confident that by God’s grace, you will again make history and beat the best in the world.”

Osinbajo urged the team to promote the Olympian ideals, saying: “Olympics is about fair play, honesty, teamwork, respect, and friendship. I trust that you will, as worthy ambassadors of Nigeria, represent our nation excellently.

“Fair play clearly enjoins every athlete not to use any prohibited substances or to cheat in any way. Half of the joy and satisfaction of victory is that it was won fairly.

“Every one of you participating in the games is opening a page in history for yourself, your families, your community, and the nation.”

Osinbajo assured the team of the prayers and support of all Nigerians as they compete with athletes from other nations.

His words: “Your performance at the games will inscribe your names in national and world sporting history. You carry the hopes and aspirations of millions as you compete in Tokyo. But you will in this endeavor, have the assurance of the prayers and best wishes of all Nigerians,” stressed the vice president.

While commending the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare for coordinating the various sporting Federations in preparation for the Games, the Vice President urged the athletes to make good use of facilities at its training ground in the City of Kizarazu to put themselves in proper shape ahead of the Games starting on July 23.

He urged the team to continue to observe all Covid-19 protocols and to strictly adhere to the IOC Playbook in order to safeguard their health and those of others around them.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said the athletes were ready to do the country proud and presented to the Vice President, the made-in-Nigeria kits for the Nigerian contingent.

“I am happy to announce today that the complete kit for Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Games was produced with a heavy dose of local content.

We thank AFA Sports, Africa For Africa, an indigenous sports equipment manufacturing company for delivering on the production of uniforms for Team Nigeria.

“This is a veritable testament and commitment of the Buhari administration to support and grow local content and industry in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

Also speaking, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, thanked the President and the Vice President for honoring Team Nigeria and assured them that the contingent will not disappoint the country.

“I am happy to inform Mr. President that all the 15 athletes on Olympic Scholarships qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, which slowed down the training momentum for the Games, we are still optimistic that the crop of Nigerian qualified athletes will do our nation proud at the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Gumel assured Nigerians.

One highpoint of the occasion was the formal handover of Team Nigeria to the NOC by the Vice President and the Sports Minister, and the unveiling of the official outfit and kit of the team.

Odunayo Adekuoroye, who spoke on behalf of the athletes, assured the Vice President that the contingent is made up of disciplined athletes who will make the nation proud in the outing in Tokyo.

In all, a total of 58 athletes will be competing for glory in the Olympic Games while 22 are listed for the Paralympic Games, respectively.

Twenty-three coaches are to represent country at the Games, in the following nine sports Athletics – 18 (6 Males and 12 Females), Basketball – 24 (12 Males and 12 Females), Badminton – 3 (1 Male and 2 Females), Canoeing – 1 (1 Female) and Gymnastics – 1 (1 Male).

Others are Rowing – 1 (1 Female), Table Tennis – 4 (2 Males and 2 Females), Taekwondo – 1 (1 Female) and Wrestling – 5 (1 Male, 4 Females).

