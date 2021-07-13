Obaseki Urges Nigerians to Embrace PDP e-Registration Exercise

Chuks Okocha

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has urged Nigerians to turn out massively to register with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during its nationwide online electronic registration of members which will commence in two weeks’ time.

Obaseki, who stated this while addressing members of the PDP e-registration committee yesterday in Abuja, explained that the pilot scheme of the exercise would begin in Edo and Anambra States.

According to him, “Nigerians must key into the e-registration exercise of the PDP as the party remains the solution to the myriads of problems confronting our country today under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“From all indications, it is clear that the PDP remains the party that provides the appropriate platform, outlook and sense of direction to return our country to its pride of place in the comity of nations.”

Dispelling rumour making the rounds that he intends to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Obaseki described such as laughable, adding that he is committed to serving the people under the stable, people-oriented and democratic structure of the PDP.

Obaseki stressed that his chairmanship of the PDP e-registration exercise underscores his unwavering commitment and belief in the PDP as the party that holds the solution to the issues of governance deficit facing the country at the moment.

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their determination to rally round PDP to rescue the country from the misrule of the APC.

