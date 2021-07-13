Obaseki: Our Actions in Interest of All Edo People

Adibe Emenyonu

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday clarified the position of the state government on the controversy between it and the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, over the custody of some looted Benin artefacts that Germany is planning to return to Nigeria, saying all actions taken so far were in the interest of all Edo people.

“The actions of the government thus far on this issue have been driven by selfless, patriotic considerations and in the best interest of Edo State and Edo people,” he said in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie, in Benin.

He committed his administration to continued engagement with the monarch to ensure that all the looted artefacts from the kingdom are returned.

The federal government has set August 2022 as the deadline for the German government to ensure full return of hundreds of artefacts looted from the Bini Kingdom in 1897.

The state government and the monarch had differed over whether the artefacts, on return, should be in the custody of a private museum as proposed by the state or returned to the palace museum, as preferred by Oba Ewuare II.

Obaseki had told THISDAY last Thursday that he was working on a tripartite arrangement, involving the federal and state governments, the Oba of Benin and a private trust that would manage the artefacts on behalf of the palace and the people.

But Oba Ewuare II, at a press conference last Friday said he had agreed with the governor to house the artefacts in a palace museum and that the controversy around it was absolutely unnecessary.

The monarch had alleged that some unscrupulous people were moving to hand over the artefacts to unauthorised private entities or third parties and that it would be resisted.

The palace of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, had asked the federal government to temporarily take custody of 1,130 stolen Bini artefacts that are about to be repatriated from Europe.

The oba’s demand followed a statement issued by the Edo State Government which said a “transformational” museum would be built in Benin to house the artefacts upon their return.

But Obaseki yesterday said his concern about the Benin monarch’s statement was that it created the impression that there was a major conflict between the interests of the state government and the palace on the matter.

He stated that his administration would not engage in “disrespectful exchanges” with the monarch over stolen artefacts, adding that he will continue to seek private audience with the monarch to address his concerns.

He said the clarification became necessary because the widely publicised media statement issued by the palace had given the impression that the Edo State Government was fighting with the palace.

It explained: “The Government of Edo State and the governor have always acted transparently and in consonance with existing federal and state laws in all matters relating to the proposed return of the artefacts and monuments.

“The Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has displayed and will continue to display immense respect for our traditional institutions and, therefore, will continue to make effort to secure a private audience with His Royal Majesty to discuss his concerns.”

It said the governor had ordered that no one, either in government or acting independently, should engage in disrespectful exchanges and/or altercation with the palace.

“Governor Obaseki, meanwhile, expresses his gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and other officials of the federal government for their patriotic and tireless efforts that have brought us to the verge of this eagerly anticipated achievement which has remained elusive for over a century.

“While thanking and congratulating the federal government, the president, the minister, the royal palace of the Oba of Benin and all stakeholders who have contributed to the successes so far recorded in this endeavour, the governor assures that he will continue to work assiduously with all local and international stakeholders for the eventual and final return of these valued records of our great and glorious heritage back to Benin City for the benefit of all Edo people, Nigerians and the black race,” it added.

THISDAY had reported exclusively that except a compromise was reached, the Oba of Benin and Obaseki, were heading for a showdown over the impending return by Germany and the United Kingdom of artefacts stolen from the palace in 1897 during a raid by the colonial invaders.

While the monarch favours the return of the artefacts to a museum to be built by the palace within its premises, or in the alternative, a museum to be built and managed by the federal and state governments, the palace believes the governor prefers a private trust to take custody of, and manage the artefacts.

