Navy Disowns Sectional List of New Intakes

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Nigerian Navy last night disowned a sectional list of new intakes in the Navy from the northern part of the country, saying it was fake.

There were online reports that a supplementary list of successful candidates in the Navy, majority of whom were from the core north did not adhere to the federal character principle.

But Naval Headquarters last night denied the existence of such a list.

A statement signed by Naval Spokesman, Commodore Suleman Dahun, said the list did not emanate from the Navy.

“The attention of the Nigerian Navy has been drawn to a purported sectional list of supplementary candidates in the Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise trending online.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the list is fake, and did not emanate from the Naval Headquarters.

The public is therefore advised to treat the list as a pitiable ploy of mischief makers and idle minds intent on creating ill feelings amongst the Nigerian public thereby stoking sectional and religion sensibilities”, it said.

The statement said “the NN is currently exploring legal means of seeking redress over this mischievous story.

“Additionally, members of the public are advised to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for authentic information on NN recruitment exercises”, he said.

