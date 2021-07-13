LSPWC Rehabilitates 385, Urge Lagos Residents to Take Ownership

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) has said it rehabilitated 385 roads across the state with plans to rehabilitate 400 more before the end of the year.

The General Manager, LSPWC, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, who stated this at a press briefing recently, pleaded with Lagos residents to take ownership of these roads and maintain them.

He said, “A total of 385 roads across the state have been worked on from January 2021 till date. Among the 385 roads, 100 strategic roads have been rehabilitated, routine maintenance was carried out on over 268 roads and 17 roads were maintained using palliative approaches. The Corporation hopes to work on the additional 400 roads before the year ends.

“Some of the strategic roads fixed so far include: Mushin-Isolo LGA, Ileshomi Street, Oshodi LGA, Ado Badore, Eti-Osa LGA, Dailey Street, Shomolu LGA, Odogbolu Street, Surulere LGA, Keffi Street, Obalende, Lagos Island LGA. Others include Jakande Estate Road, Alimosho LGA, Afolabi Street, Ikotun, Alimosho LGA, Old Otta Road, Powerline Junction, Orile Agege LGA and Etunreren Street, Ikorodu,” he said.

However, Daramola stated that the maintenance work carried out by the Agency is short-lived due to the activities of residents and other road users.

“The Agency is therefore out to sensitise the public on the man-made hazards done to our roads and also the need for our people to see these roads as theirs, thereby protecting it,” he said.

He stated that these roads deteriorate quickly due to harmful habits such as burning of items on the road, discharge of wastewater on the road, removal of manhole covers, excessive axle load, cooking on roads. Others include indiscriminate cutting of roads and dumping of refuse in drains.

Daramola stated that the Agency works round the clock, and that night works have become a permanent feature of its mode of operation, but that most maintenance activities still take place in the daytime.

The weather conditions have impacted the road maintenance activities generally, the corporation is prepared to take full advantage of dry periods in-between to carryout maintenance operation, he said.

He stated that the weather forecast is usually considered in planning work schedules while cold mix asphalt would be extensively utilised to fix the potholes even in the absence of a favourable weather condition.

“The Agency commends the continued support from Lagos State to rapidly correct road defects, especially on strategic roads with high vehicular movement, where potholes and failed sections slow down movement, thereby impacting negatively on economic and social activities in the state,” he said.

He stated that the Agency has provided various forms of interventions in combating road defects, which include palliative works, routine maintenance, and total rehabilitation.

