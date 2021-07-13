Lawan, Fayemi, Progressive Govs Mourn ex-Deputy Gov of Kaduna

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) have consoled the government and people of Kaduna State over the death of the former Deputy Governor, Mr. Barnabas Yusuf Bala.

Lawan, in a condolence message issued yesterday also commiserated with the family, friends and political associates of the departed.

“The death of Bala is a great loss to the people of Kaduna State whom he served with great dedication as Deputy Governor and as a member of the House of Representatives. He will also be sadly missed by the progressives’ family in his home state and across Nigeria.”

He prayed Allah to forgive the deceased his sins and to accept his soul into eternal rest while also praying that Allah grants his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

The PGF has also consoled the governor of Kaduna State and members of All Progressives Congress (APC) over death of former deputy governor.

The Chairman of PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu in a statement issued yesterday described his death as a loss to the nation and the progressive community.

“We join the family, Kaduna State Government, members of All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State and the nation, to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).”

Ekiti State Governor, Fayemi has also commiserated with his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the people of Kaduna State on the death of the immediate past deputy governor of the state.

Fayemi, in a condolence message to El-Rufai, described Bantex’s death as unfortunate and a great loss to the people of Kaduna State considering his contributions to the development of the State, in different capacities, notable as deputy governor between 2015 and 2019.

The governor noted that the late Bantex was a dedicated and loyal Deputy Governor and a party chieftain whose commitment and contributions to the APC were quite significant.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum added that Bantex was reputed for his unflinching loyalty to Governor El-Rufai with whom he had partnered to creatively manage the ethnic and religious diversity in Kaduna State between 2015 and 2019 when he served as Deputy Governor.

