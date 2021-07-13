House Rejects FG’s Plan to Allow Fire Service Personnel Carry Arms

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has rejected the plan by the federal government to allow the Federal Fire Service personnel to carry arms, saying that security agencies should deploy operatives to accompany firefighters when on duty.

The rejection followed the adoption of a motion at plenary on Tuesday, sponsored by Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi.

Moving the motion, Ereyitomi said the House is aware that the Federal Fire Service is a civil outfit, not a security agency and therefore not logical to allow personnel of the outfit to bear firearms, as they do not require such arms to carry out their duties.

He made reference to the announcement by the federal government to present before the National Assembly a bill to repeal the Fire Service Act and grant firefighters the power to bear arms to protect the firefighters from mob attacks while carrying out their duties and responding to emergencies.

He said the announcement has caused anxiety to the public due to the reckless use of firearms by those who have been licensed to use same by their position as security agents resulting in death or grave injuries to citizens.

He opined that some mob attacks on firefighters are usually due to frustration on the part of victims when firefighters arrive late and ill-prepared to avert emergencies.

He expressed concerns that arming the Federal Fire Service would add to the growing concerns about the reckless use of arms by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies as doing so would be unnecessary and insensitive to the current pensive state of the nation.

Adopting the motion, the lawmakers urged the government to increase the budgetary allocation of the Federal Fire Service to ensure that adequate infrastructure is put in place for efficient service delivery.

It also urged the NPF and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to assign officers to the Federal Fire Service to accompany firefighters on emergency duties.

It further mandated its Committee on Interior to liaise with the Committee on Appropriations to ensure adequate allocation to the Federal Fire Service in the 2022 budget and ensure proper oversight.

