Udora Orizu

Members of the House of Representatives are scheduled to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Tuesday night.

The Speaker, Hon.Femi Gbajabiamila, who made the announcement at the plenary on Tuesday, said all members should assemble at the car park by 7 pm, from where they would be conveyed to the Presidential Villa for the meeting.

Details later…

