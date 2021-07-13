Gunmen Kill Nine People in Fresh Southern Kaduna Attack

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have invaded Makarau Jankasa community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing nine people.

Scores of natives have reportedly fled their homes to neighbouring communities as a result of the attack.

The fresh attack is coming barely 72 hours after a similar attack on Warkan community in the same local government area where nine people were also killed and many sustained injuries with 12 houses burnt down.

A resident who confirmed the incident yesterday said the attackers invaded the Makarau Jankasa community on Sunday at around 5pm.

He said security operatives arrived the village at a time when the criminals had already perpetrated their act and disappeared into the bush.

The resident called on the federal and state governments including security agencies to double their efforts in securing lives and properties.

“This attack are too much for us to bear, no one is longer safe in our community. Nobody can go to his farm now,” he added.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, didn’t respond to calls placed to his phone on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

