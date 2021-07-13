Flutterwave Appoints New Chief Regulatory Officer

Dike Onwuamaeze

Flutterwave, a payment technology company in Africa has announced the appointment of Mr. Oluwabankole Falade, as its new Chief Regulatory and Government Relations Officer (CRGRO).

Flutterwave said Falade new role would include ensuring that the operations of the company are aligned with the policies of the agencies of government that regulate its activities.

He is also expected to provide strategic oversight and government relation strategies to support Flutterwave’s vision.

The Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, Mr. Olugbenga Agboola, who commented on the new appointment, said: “We’re grateful for the conducive regulatory environments that have helped us carry out our business, safely and in the best interest of the customers.

“With Falade joining our team, we believe he is well placed to strengthen our existing relationships as well as support us create new relationships. Falade will play an instrumental role in supporting us achieve our goal of creating endless possibilities for our customers with our key stakeholders in mind,” he added.

The payment company said that Falade would bring to his new appointment his 18 years’ experience in legal practice, regulatory affairs, government relations and business development across financial and telecoms industries.

He was the Director, Regulatory Affairs and Government Relations at IHS Towers and also held key leadership roles at VISA and MTN, where he managed interactions with key government stakeholders and regulators in key markets across Africa.

Falade said he is, “excited about the work Flutterwave has done so far in building trust with regulators. We want the same things with the regulators; to grow businesses and economies through technology.

“My role remains to proactively work with stakeholders to better understand our interests and needs whilst ensuring we are always aligned with set standards and regulations. I’m happy to get to work.”

He is an alumnus of the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, with a certificate from the Harvard Law School Program on Negotiation. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administration, Nigeria, and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in the United Kingdom.

