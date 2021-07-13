Flutterwave Appoints Falade as Chief Regulatory Officer

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has appointed Mr. Oluwabankole Falade as Chief Regulatory and Government Relations Officer.

A statement by the company said Falade, in his new role, “will support Flutterwave’s vision by providing strategic oversight and government relation strategies, while ensuring that the interest and needs of the business are aligned with that of the regulators.”

Falade, an alumnus of the University of Aberdeen, Scotland with a certificate from the Harvard Law School Program on Negotiation, brings to his new office 18 years of experience in law, regulatory affairs, government relations and business development across financial and telecoms industries.

Before joining Flutterwave, Falade was the Director, Regulatory Affairs and Government Relations at IHS Towers.

A fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administration, Nigeria and Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in the United Kingdom, Falade also held key leadership roles at VISA and MTN, where he managed interactions with key government stakeholders and regulators in key markets across Africa.

Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, said: “We’re grateful for the conducive regulatory environments that have helped us carry out our business, safely and in the best interest of the customers. With Bankole joining our team, we believe he is well placed to strengthen our existing relationships as well as support us create new relationships.”

Agboola said “Bankole will play an instrumental role in supporting us achieve our goal of creating endless possibilities for our customers with our key stakeholders in mind.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Falade said: “I’m excited about the work Flutterwave has done so far in building trust with regulators. We want the same things with the regulators; to grow businesses and economies through technology. My role remains to proactively work with stakeholders to better understand our interests and needs whilst ensuring we are always aligned with set standards and regulations. I’m happy to get to work.”

Flutterwave, with an infrastructure reach in over 33 African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa and Ethiopia, has processed over 140 million transactions worth over $9 billion to date and serves more than 300,000 businesses.

