Firm, CrossPoint Innovate Organises Training

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

In response to the high rate of unemployment and economic headwinds brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, CrossPoint Innovate, a training, mentorship and empowerment platform for young people and entrepreneurs, is organising a one-day conference and pitch competition, worth N8 million in grants.

The Conference, which will take place next month in Lagos, is focused on helping young people and owners of small businesses start and grow their business through actionable intelligence and practical steps for operating in Nigeria. It also aims to celebrate and highlight businesses which stand-out, while inspiring the next generation of individuals on issues relating to leadership, finance and service to humanity.

Speaking on what to expect at the Conference, founder of CrossPoint Innovate and Pastor of CrossPoint Church, Ladipo Soyombo, said the Conference will be pivotal to many businesses looking to excel in today’s economy. “We came up with CrossPoint Innovate at a time when the country was experiencing a recession. Many people had lost their jobs and those who owned businesses were struggling. What we then did was to start an online training program for young people, which saw some success earlier this year. We took it one step further with the Conference and pitch competition, and already, hundreds of people have applied.”

Soyombo said that the sheer number of people that have applied for the pitch competition is a reflection of not only the entreprenuerial spirit in Nigerians, but the huge gap, which exists in funding and support for small businesses. He added, “the funding gap is huge, and Crosspoint Innovate wants to do its part in giving businesses a fighting chance.”

Past speakers at CrossPoint Innovate trainings include industry leaders like the founder of Farm Crowdy, Onyeka Akumah, SVP GE Capital Sub-Saharan Africa, Seyi Akinwale, Group Head Corporate Communications BUA Group, Otega Ogra and Group Head Digital Marketing, Fidelity Bank Plc. Ose Osundeko.

