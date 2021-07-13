Ezeoke Inducted International College of Surgeons President

By Justina Uzo

The International College of Surgeons (Nigeria Section) has inducted Dr. Maurice Ezeoke as its new president at a colourful ceremony in Jos, Plateau State.

No fewer than 79 fellows of the College were also inducted during the ceremony.

The fellows included many professors in different fields of surgery and surgical specialties and sub specialties. These include general surgery, ENT, plastic surgery, urology, neuro-surgery, ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynaecology as well as orthopedics and histo-pathology.

In his acceptance speech, Ezeoke promised to work assiduously to build the college secretariat in Abuja as well as to establish a partnership with teaching hospitals in the six zones of the country to provide surgical outreach programmes to some states in the zones.

This is one of the cardinal programmes for which ICS is known worldwide wide.

The Anambra State-born surgeon has worked both at home and in the Diaspora, from Lagos, Kaduna to Liberia, Sudan and United States of America.

He was at a time, a surgeon at State House Clinic, Abuja during the Babangida regime.

The conference was graced by fellows from all over the country.

The ICS is a global organization founded in 1953 by Max Thorek.

