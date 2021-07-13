Electoral Bill: 21 CSOs Want N’Assembly to Vote on Contentious Clause

Deji Elumoye

Twenty one civil society organisations (CSOs) have charged the leadership of the National Assembly to call for division whenever any contentious clause of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is being considered by the two chambers this week.

The CSOs, which stated this in a statement yesterday, are: Centre For Liberty; The Electoral Hub; Yiaga Africa; Actionaid; The Abuja School; The Nigerian Alliance; Raising New Voices; Ayisha Yesufu; Speak Out Africa Initiative; Ready To Lead Africa; Centre for Impact Advocacy among many others.

According to the groups, Nigerians are looking forward to the ninth National Assembly this week to demonstrate patriotism and pass a citizens-responsive Electoral Amendment bill that will enhance efficiency in the electoral process and guarantee free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

The CSOs expressed optimism that the clause-by-clause consideration of the Electoral Amendment Bill be conducted with utmost diligence, deliberation and transparency.

They added that much as there would be consensus on certain clauses, but where there is no consensus on a provision or clause, there should be a call for division and a vote should be taken.

According to them, “Considering the importance of the Electoral Amendment Bill in our electoral democracy, we call on the Senate president and the Speaker of the House of Representative to ensure that voice votes are not adopted.

“Accordingly, we call on the leadership of the Senate and the House to show that they are committed to a transparent process by activating the rules and method of division and voting ahead of the passage of the Electoral Bill.

“As parliamentary tradition demands globally, constituents and the people deserve to know how every lawmaker voted during the clause-by-clause consideration of the bill for the sake of accountability and stewardship. Nigerians deserve to know how their representatives in the National Assembly voted in this historic process of passing an electoral law that promotes electoral integrity in Nigeria.”

The groups, while claiming the knowledge of plans by a small group of lawmakers to prevail on the leadership of the National Assembly to manipulate the voice voting method during the consideration of some clauses, said: “We believe that majority of the lawmakers will side with Nigerians to pass a bill that will transform Nigeria’s electoral ecosystem.

“We, therefore, urge members of ninth National Assembly to seek a profound legacy by giving Nigerians an Electoral Act that will stand the test of time.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

