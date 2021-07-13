Customs Denies Fresh Seizure of Truck-load of Ammunition

Laleye Dipo

The Niger/Kogi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has refuted allegation of seizure of any fresh truckload of 200,000 pieces of live ammunition.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC. N E Tangwa, stated in a statement made available to journalists in Minna yesterday that the purported seizure was false and “an attempt to mislead the public.”

According to Tangwa the seizure of 200,000 truckload of live ammunition was recorded back in 2018, which he said was well publicised and wondered why the information is now being recirculated

He said: “We wish to state clearly that the incident in reference took place about three years ago. The seizure was widely reported in the newspapers and many online platforms then

“The latest re-circulation is therefore misleading and capable of causing unnecessary panic. It should therefore be ignored as the Command has no such incident recently.”

