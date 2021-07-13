Buhari Mourns Renowned Singer, Sound Sultan

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his condolences to the Fasasi family on the death of a renowned singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, who died at the age of 44.

The president in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, yesterday, noted that Sound Sultan’s demise is not only a loss to the Nigerian music industry, but to the country in general.

Buhari said: “As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter and actor, he lived an exemplary life, achieved several milestones in his career and contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic genius, creativity and talent, which inspired many young Nigerians in the industry.”

The deceased, Buhari affirmed, was kind, generous, and deeply passionate about issues in the country, which reflected in his music and art, and as an avid basketball fan, who made huge contributions to the development of local basketball in the country.

The president prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine peace and comfort for the family, friends and associates.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

