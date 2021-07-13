Buhari Hails Ayade, Matawalle for dumping PDP

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, and his counterpart in Zamfara State, Mr. Bello Matawalle for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC

and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, presented the two governors to the present yesterday at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking while welcoming the two governors to APC, President Buhari hailed the duo for having the courage to defect from the opposition PDP to the ruling APC.

According to him, by these defections, the two governors will now earn more respect from their people for having the courage to move to the ruling party.

The President stressed that the coming of the two Governors to APC was very important to the party, adding: “To be principled and identify your objectives is a great quality that should endear us to our people.

“Your people will respect you more for having the courage to come to APC at your own time. Nobody forced you, but you believe it is the best way to serve your people. I value your decision.”

“This is one of the happiest times for us in this party. For you to have the courage to leave your constituencies speak a lot. I wish Nigerians will reflect about it.

“I congratulate you for leaving your constituencies for our great party. We lost many states at the last election, which is unusual for a ruling party. But we did it to prove that we are a tolerant group. We wanted to demonstrate that we respect individuals.

“We emphasized that we respect our people. That was why we insisted on free and fair elections. Leaders should show honesty and respect for their followers.”

President Buhari thereafter handed the flags of the party to the two governors and raised their hands aloft.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

