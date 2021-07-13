Borno Allocates Land for Grazing

Michael Olugbode

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday said he has already allocated land for grazing in the state.

The governor made the declaration in Abuja during a visit to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammad Nanono.

Zulum said lands are already allocated towards the domestication of the federal government programme on Rural Grazing Area otherwise known as ‘RUGA’ project.

The governor explained that in addition to the ongoing ranching project (RUGA) sited in the central part of the state, the state was in another collaborative project that would extend the scheme to the southern and northern part of Borno State.

With this already in place, officials from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture are expected to arrive in Maiduguri on an assessment of site for the commencement of other projects.

In his remarks, the minister commended Zulum for his foresight and his efforts so far, while giving assurances for the completion of the ongoing work.

Nanono also expressed gratitude to the governor for the visit.

Zulum was accompanied by the state Commissioner for Animal and Fisheries, Hon. Modu Walama; Special Adviser on Animal Resources, Tijjani Modu, and the state Coordinator for RUGA, Hon. Musa Inuwa-Kubo.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

