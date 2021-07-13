Anambra Community Seeks Assistance as Erosion Cuts Access Road

David-Chyddy Eleke

Members of Oghalegbu village in Okija community, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State have raised the alarm as farmers who went to farm yesterday were to return home because the access road was cut off by erosion.

The community said the farmers were trapped in their farm after yesterday’s rainfall created a huge gully, washing away the only access road into the farm settlement in the area.

An indigene of the community, Mr. Charles Okonkwo-Uzor, who revealed this to journalists, said all the people who went to their farms had not been able to return home because of the gully, creating anxiety in the village.

He said: “This community is one of the food baskets of Anambra State, so the state government should do everything humanly possible to combat the erosion so that food crops can easily be evacuated to other parts of the state.

“Our people are still in their farms because they can’t return. This road was built by Governor Peter Obi, and it made it easy for the farmers to evacuate their produce, but today, it has broken down.

“With the farming season getting to its peak, many farmers have been looking forward to a bumper harvest and the likely resultant economic empowerment, but their hopes may be dashed by this sudden cut off of the area by gully erosion.”

Okonkwo-Uzor, therefore, called on the Anambra State Government to intervene immediately by controlling the erosion so that normal life could return to the community.

