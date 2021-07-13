Alleged Tuition Hike: Unizik Students Protest, Block Enugu-Onitsha Highway

David-Chyddy Eleke

Students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State yesterday protested the hike in school fees by the university authorities.

The students who marched around the school premises with placards, later blocked the Enugu-Onitsha expressway for hours to register their grievances.

A third-year student of the institution, who was part of the protest but preferred to speak under anonymity, said they decided to embark on the protest as they could not bear the increment any longer.

“When they increased the fees to over N50, 000 last year, we were asked through the SUG executive to bear with the school, promising they will revert to the initial fee of about N26,000.

“But to our greatest surprise, instead of asking us to pay the old fees as promised, we saw additional amount to what we paid last year.”

Meanwhile, the institution, through its Acting Head, Information and Public Relations, Chika Ene, had on Saturday, refuted alleged increase in school fees of returning students of the institution for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The statement urged students, staff and the public to dismiss the report as fake, targeted at causing unrest and destabilising the peace being enjoyed in the University.

But the protesting students insisted the increment was real, alleging that the university was in connivance with the Student Union Government (SUG) on the increment.

Chairman of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Peter Onyenweife who addressed the students stated that his executive would never be party to any form of increment in fees.

He appealed to the students to ensure that the protest was peaceful and within the confines of the campus environment.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Fedrick Odibo, who addressed the students on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone, said institution’s fees structure had been pulled down, while discussion with the students’ union government was ongoing.

“We’ve heard your agitations, and they’re okay. You have freedom of protest and that’s why we’re handling you as our children. The VC is not around, but I’m in touch with him. He suggested he addresses you via zoom, that’s the essence of technology.

“We’ve pulled down the fees structure of the university, and we’re discussing with the students union government.”

