2023: Northern Group Canvasses Support for S’East, N’East, N’Central

A northern group, North Central People’s Forum ( NCPF), has canvassed for a power shift in 2023 presidency to three zones namely South-east, North-east or North-central in order to correct the injustice the three regions have suffered since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

The group while expressing its opposition

to any zoning or a power shift to the South in 2023, however, stressed that every part of Nigeria should be carried along and given a sense of belonging.

NCPF’s Secretary General, Khaleel Bolaji, while addressing newsmen on Monday, said “If you want to base it on the basis of regions, South East, North East and North Central should be considered for the presidency in 2023.”

He emphasised that North Central is particularly shortchanged in the scheme of things in Nigeria

According to him, Bauchi State in the North East, has more heads of federal parastatals than the entire North Central States, including the Federal Capital Territory combined.

“We are out to make sure that the North Central is not shortchanged in the Nigerian project. We hold this country. Without the North Central, there’s no Nigeria. We have not been given our right place in the country.

“In fact, since Nigeria returned to democracy, North Central has had more votes during general elections than the South West. But they make more noise about it. Our region is the good basket of the nation.

The group stated that the agitation that the presidency should come to the South is further dividing the country adding that focus should be.more on competence.

“For us, we stand for competence. Let’s stop dividing this country. Since 1999, the South has had more years in office as president than the North. We should stop dividing this country.

‘Even within the geographical North, the North Central is being shortchanged. The constitution doesn’t recognise zoning of the position of the president. We have the support of our governors. This group was created to fight for the region”.

