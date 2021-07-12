Wakanow Appoints Macaulay CCO

Nume Ekeghe

Wakanow.com Limited (Wakanow) has announced the appointment of Mrs. Adenike Macaulay as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, effective July 5, 2021.

Macaulay was the first female and first Nigerian to be appointed as General Manager for Lufthansa Group in Nigeria & Equatorial Guinea.

Her career at Lufthansa spanned a period of 12 years where she held various positions across Sub-Sahara Africa overseeing diverse teams as Regional marketing manager, Senior Manager Customer Products & Marketing, Head of Sales products & programs and rose through the ranks to become the General Manager of Lufthansa Group.

As the General Manager, she led the sales, marketing, servicing and commercial activities for Lufthansa in Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

She holds an MBA from the University of Warwick in the UK, BSc in Systems engineering from the University of Lagos, professional diploma from the Digital Marketing Institute, Ireland amongst other qualifications.

Over the last two years, Wakanow has been able to grow its customer base and market share despite the advent of the Covid-19 Pandemic which had an adverse effect on the travel industry. The Company continues to service its customers and maintain its best value proposition with improved product offering & world class customer service.

Macaulay in a statement added: “ I’m excited to bring my expertise home to build an indigenous brand I have watched grow, disrupt and lead the evolution in the travel industry in Africa. I look forward to contributing to the growth of Wakanow and exploring the opportunities ahead.”

The statement further stated that the Board and Chief Executive Officer Wakanow, Mr. Bayo Adedeji are optimistic that Macaulay will bring on an invaluable and dynamic contribution to the company by expanding the already thriving commercial opportunities in the business, thereby enhancing the objectives and continuous growth of the company.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

