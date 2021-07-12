Two Sisters Keep Mother’s Decomposing Corpse for Nine Days in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

It was a bizarre sight to behold for the residents of Okhoro area of Benin-city, Edo State, as the decomposing body of a septuagenarian was discovered in an apartment nine days after her death.

The most disturbing aspect is the fact that two children of the deceased, Mrs. Agbenese Oshoma, 78, were in the know of their mother’s death, but kept it to themselves for nine days, until the offensive odour from their apartment forced neighbours to broke into the house to behold the bloated body of the elderly woman.

Strangely, the two children of the deceased, Grace Osagede, 60, and her younger sister, Theresa Suberu, 58, told the prying neighbours that they were instructed by God not to disclose the death of their mother to anyone.

The two women, it was gathered, went about their normal daily chores inside the house while their mother’s corpse laid, rotting away as they made no attempt to embalm the body since they were “instructed by God” not to tell anyone.

It was further gathered that neighbours, who initially perceived the stench from the building, inquired from the two sisters what the matter was, but the deceased children dismissed such enquiries as nothing.

When the offensive odour became unbearable, the neighbours were said to have mobilised and barged into the building only to discover the decomposing body of the woman, who everyone in the neighbourhood called ‘Iye’ (an old woman).

When confronted, the older woman, Grace, told the people that she had instruction from God not to disclose the death of their mother to anybody, a position that was corroborated by her younger sister, Theresa, who said her elder sister asked her not to tell anyone as “instructed by the Lord.”

The neighbours and the landlord of the building were said to have arranged to have the corpse moved to a morgue while the police were called in.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kotongs Bello, confirmed the incident.

He said: “The police evacuated the corpse. The sisters were not arrested because there was no reasonable ground to arrest them. Every family has the right to their culture, and since there is no evidence to show that they compromise the law, there is no reason to arrest them.”

