Tension Rocks Dunamis Church as #IStandwithBuhari Group Confronts Sowore

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

There was palpable tension yesterday at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja when a pro-Buhari group under the auspices of Abuja Grassroots Project (AGP) prevented the planned picketing of the church by Omoyele Sowore #RevolutionNow.

The members of the group clad in t-shirts and face caps with the inscription, #IStandwithBuhari, laid siege to the entrance of the church to prevent the Sowore group from carrying out their protest over last week arrest of 10 Buhari-Must-Go activists at the church.

The group Coordinator, Yunusa Yusuf, said they got reliable information that Sowore would lead his followers to stage a protest at the church.

The atmosphere around the church located on the Abuja International Airport Road was tensed with heavy presence of security operatives from all the forces to nip any breakdown of law and order in the bud.

Yusuf insisted that the church of God must prevail against every evil plan, no matter how highly placed the person is.

He said the #RevolutionNow protesters should not be allowed to desecrate the church by selfish politicians or self-acclaimed activists.

According to him, “The church of God must be given the respect it deserves and not be desecrated. We cannot under our watch allow any person or group to destroy the hard-earned reputation of God’s servant, Dr. Paul Enenche, in a very cheap manner.”

He said they would do whatever is necessary to prevent people who do not have the sincere interest of God at heart from doing that, saying Dunamis International is a church, not the presidential villa or a protest ground that anybody would want to come with branded t-shirts meant for protest, “just to score cheap political or social points.

He flayed Sowore for allegedly trying to hijack a church meeting for a cheap political score against the government and conscript the Dunamis church into a political theatre.

