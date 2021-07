Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Taraba State Government has expressed its readiness to relocate and resettle victims of last Saturday’s flood that wreaked havoc in some parts of the state.

The state Governor, Darius Ishaku, told journalists after an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas in Jalingo, that it has become imperative to relocate all the people living along the river banks in the state considering the perennial flooding in the areas.

