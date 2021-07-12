Rotary will Train Nigerian Youths for Employment Market, Says President

The new President of Rotary Club of Ogudu GRA, Lagos State, Rotarian Debo Adebayo, has said that the club will be empowering and training Nigerian youths in order to prepare them for the employment market.

He also stated that non-interest loans would be provided for traders and artisans that so as to make their business blossom.

Speaking during his investiture as the 16th President of Rotary Club, Ogudu GRA, Lagos State, on Sunday, Adebayo said: “We will be helping and training people as well as adequately preparing them for the job market. There are some graduates out there that by adding one or two knowledge to their certificates, they would be able to get their dream job.

“We will also be training people in the area of business process certification, and look at the non-literate segment of the people and see how we can train them in the area of cinematography and photography. We will be giving out non-interest loans; we have done that before, and we will be doing that again. We will also be donating equipment to general hospitals which will assist the medical personnel in giving medical attention to patients.”

In his farewell message, the past president of the Rotary Club of Ogudu GRA, Rotarian Chibuzor Okpala, said:

“Now looking beyond the last 11 months, the stories of our 15 years of services to humanity have got no place to be contained, indeed, we are victorious.

“It’s been 11 crystal months of growth, dedication, commitment, passion and limitless charity to humanity. Rotary Club of Ogudu GRA has not only expanded over the years, but risen to an enviable height among notable clubs in the district.

“This year being the most challenging rotary year since the inception of Covid-19, couldn’t wither us but rather, pushed us to seize every golden opportunity to spread our tentacles, thereby growing the club by massive numbers. On this note, allow me to salute and congratulate all distinguished Rotarians for emerging the overall best club in the District Membership Net. Special kudos to all members that sponsored each Rotarian this Rotary year.

“The Rotary Club of Ogudu GRA set out this Rotary year with over N20 million allocated for its community service projects and other planned activities in the 2020/2021 Rotary year which commenced in July 2020.”

According to Okpala, “During our last fellowship ceremony/official handover ceremony, I stated that my priority was to ensure members are fully engaged during the Rotary year. I also stated that the club had tripled its effort in every way to broaden its significance and relevance in the community thus, creating a continuous success for the club.

“The club has been able to execute pertinent projects that are in line with the seven areas of focus which include: environmental support, maternal and child health, literacy and education, peace and conflict resolution, economic and community development, water and sanitation, as well and disease prevention and control.”

Also speaking, the District Governor of District 9110, which comprises Lagos and Ogun State, Yemi Bello, said the Rotary Club is a humanitarian club that is all about service to humanity, adding that they cannot give to their members what they cannot give to the larger society.

According to him, one of their activities is to look for communities that are in need of help, and it’s the responsibility of the club to identify their needs, access them and mobilise their resources in order to meet the needs of such community.

Rotarian Adebayo is a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, Business Process Management Institute, an accountant and a seasoned management consultant with years of experience in Business Process Management, Enterprise Transformation, and Performance Management.

He is a business strategist as well as a coach who believes continuous learning is required for relevance.

Adebayo, who has quantum experience in business management, financial advisory services and human resources management, consults for companies in sectors like banking, insurance, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, manufacturing, IT, educational institutions etc.

He is currently the CEO of SPNS Consulting, a leading consulting firm in the areas of business process and performance management.

