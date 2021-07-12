Police Arraign Banker over Fraudulent Withdrawal of N46.4 m from Customer’s Account

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A 39-year-old banker with one of the new generation banks in Effurun, Delta State, Osazuwa Obarisiagbon, has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court over alleged fraudulent withdrawal of N46.4 million from a customer’s account.

Osazuwa, a Relationship Manager with Sterling Bank, Effurun branch, was arraigned last Friday on six-count charge bordering on alleged stealing, defrauding, forgery and impersonation.

Some of the charges in charge number: ME/77C/ 2021 read thus: “That you Osazuwa Obarisiagbon between December 31, 2015 and November 30, 2016, at Effurun within this magisterial district, did commit felony to wit: stealing. You hereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 of the criminal code, Cap C. 21, Vol. 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you Osazuwa Obarisiagbon between December 31, 2015, and November 30, 2016, at Effurun, within this magisterial district, did fraudulently convert to your own use or the use of other persons, the sum of N46, 422, 432.64, property of Wellington Hotel Limited. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 390 (8) (b) & (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap C.21, Vol. 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you Osazuwa Obarisiagbon between the 31st day of December 31, 2015, and November 30, 2016, at Effurun, within this magisterial district, did conspire to commit felony to wit: forgery. You thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap C 21. Vol. 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2004.

“That you Osazuwa Obarisiagbon, between December 31, 2015, and November 30, 2016, at Effurun, within this magisterial district, did conspire to commit felony to wit: personation. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap C. 21, Vol. 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you Osazuwa Obarisiagbon, between December 31, 2015, and November 30, 2016, at Effurun, within this magisterial district did with the intent to defraud Wellington Hotel Limited, falsely represented yourself to be the general manager, chief accountant and cashier respectively of Wellington Hotel Limited. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 484 of the Criminal Code, Cap C.21, Vol. 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges

However, the defence counsel, Sanchez Agumor, sought bail for the accused who he said would not jump bail by his position as the relationship manager of Sterling Bank.

The prosecutor, Vincent Orawumen, did not oppose the bail application, but sought stringent conditions to be attached to the bail.

Chief Magistrate, Ena Odjugo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N15 million with two sureties who must have property within the magisterial district.

Odjugo adjourned the trial to August 4 and 5, 2021.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

