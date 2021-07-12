NNPC, Kano State Others Seal Deal on AKK Gas Pipeline

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Government, Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna Kano Gas Pipeline project.

Speaking after the signing of the MoU at the Kano Government House, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje described the occasion as a major step forward towards revitalisation of the economy, particularly for the industries, with Kano being the commercial nerve centre of the northern part of the country.

Ganduje, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, urged investors to utilise the opportunity offered by the NNPC-AKK Gas Pipeline project when completed for their businesses.

He pointed out that as part of the commitment of his administration, approval had been given by the State Executive Council to the NNPC-AKK Pipeline project delivery and Gas Industrialisation Committee to set up its planning location at Tamburawa in Dawakin Kudu adjacent to Challawa Water Works.

“This project is very important to us, in fact we have started seeing positive results through the commitment of the committee. I am calling on them to however sensitise other stakeholders about the impact of the project because Kano is a large market,” he added.

He also assured of continued support and cooperation to the NNPC towards the realisation of the project.

Also, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer Gas and Power, Yusuf Usman, explained that with President Muhammad Buhari passion towards uplifting the living condition of the masses, the AKK-Gas pipeline infrastructure would enhance the economic development of the country.

“Knowing what gas pipeline did towards reviving the industries in Lagos and how today it is used to provide energy for gas based industries to produce fertiliser and lots more, we realised Kano being endowed with lots of potentials will be a major business partner having already taken a step through creation of industrial park which would boost and sustain development for the economy,” he added.

In his remarks the Managing Director of the Gas Aggregation Company Of Nigeria, Olalekan Ogunleye said the signing of the MoU was an expression of confidence that Kano has been designated as a Gas hub in Nigeria.

Other stakeholders who witnessed the signing of the MOU included the Chairman, Kano AKK Gas Pipeline Project Committee, Mu’azu Magaji.

THISDAY gathered that Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria had earlier held an interactive meeting with members of Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers and stakeholders.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

