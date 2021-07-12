NGO Receives Health Facility Accreditation

Ugo Aliogo

The Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria (SQHN) has launched its internationally certified health facility accreditation standards in a virtual meeting attended by dignitaries and healthcare practitioners from both public and private healthcare organisations across 10 States.

A statement by the NGO explained that SQHN, a not-for-profit organisation founded by Late Prof. Adeyemo Elebute, commenced operations in 2003, with the mission to lead, advocate and facilitate the continuous improvement of quality, “and safety in healthcare in Nigeria through accreditation, education, collaboration and training.

In line with its mission, SQHN actively began the development of local healthcare facility accreditation standards in 2014 to guide and support healthcare facilities in Nigeria in their collective, “and individual journeys towards quality care delivery, excellent patient experience, and patient safety.”

According to the statement, “The SQHN standards were developed by Nigerians, for Nigerian health facilities based on both local and international evidence-based practices and standards following extensive assessment of the Nigerian healthcare system and detailed deliberations with relevant stakeholders in both the public and private health sectors.

“Similar to international healthcare quality accreditation standards offered by USbased Joint Commission International (JCI) and South Africa based, Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA) standards, the SQHN standards have gone through the rigorous review and certification processes of the International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua).

“SQHN is the only internationally recognised health facility accreditation entity in Nigeria. SQHN standards are specifically designed to improve the overall quality of the health sector by providing standardised assessment of the structures and processes necessary to achieve quality outcomes in a manner that promotes benchmarking and internal organization improvement of healthcare facilities.

Earlier in his remarks, SQHN Board member, Dr Femi Olugbile, described the launch of the standards as an epochal development in the Nigerian healthcare industry that deserves to be celebrated, embraced and maximally utilized to take health services in Nigeria to the next level.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the SQHN Accreditation committee, Dr Olujimi Coker, acknowledged effort of the SQHN technical committee members in developing the standards and urged private and public health facilities to key in and begin their quality improvement journey using the SQHN accreditation standards.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association Clinical Governance Committee, Prof. Joseph Ana, lauded SQHN on the launch and emphasized the need for collaboration with other stakeholders in Nigerian healthcare system.

