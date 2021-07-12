Makinde, Mofe-Damijo, Music Community, Others Mourn Sound Sultan

Yinka Olatunbosun and Rebecca Ejifoma

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde; Nollywood veteran actor, Mr. Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD); actress Kate Henshaw, Ruggedman, as well as the music community have mourned the death of Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

The late musician was said to have given up after a long battle with Angioimmonoblastic T-cell lymphoma, which is cancer of the throat.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by his brother, Dr. Kayode Fasasi, on behalf of the Fasasi family.

Sound Sultan is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings.

In his condolence message, the Oyo State governor described his death as a huge loss to the state and the entertainment world.

The Oyo State governor, while reacting to the death of the talented singer in a statement by his Special Assistant (Print Media), Mr. Moses Alao, said the news of the demise of the Iseyin-born artiste greatly unsettled him.

He described him as a great but humble entertainer who rose to stardom through hard work and great determination, saying the state, his family and the industry would sorely miss him.

“The news of the death of popular singer and producer, Lanre Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, unsettled me greatly

“In him, Oyo State lost a truly great but humble artiste and ambassador. We lost an individual who tried his best to positively impact his society through entertainment”.

Mofe-Damijo, Henshaw, and Ruggedman among others have also taken to Instagram to mourn the death of their friend and colleague, who passed on yesterday at 44.

On his IG page @mofedamijo, RMD wrote: “Did you know when you wished me happy birthday three days earlier than usual that you won’t have the strength to do it a day later?

“Words would never be enough my brother. Love you men!

For Henshaw, she recalled via her Instagram page, @k8henshaw, that she and the late artiste joked about how he never aged.

She expressed: “I have never called on you that you have said no to my request and vice versa”.

Ruggedman on his Instagram page, @ruggedbaba, lamented: “Words escape me….Ha! This hurts badly.”

Omawumi followed suit via her Instagram account @Omawonder: “Ahhh Uncle Sound! God comfort your family… Sun re o.”

His other colleagues in the entertainment industry have also expressed their grief at the news of his death.

Afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti who dropped a comment on the last post shared on Instagram by the deceased said, “I am shocked and very said reading this news of the passing of Sound Sultan. I pray our Creator to give his family strength at this time.”

The CEO, Virtual Media Network and former OAP, Femi Aderibigbe popularly known as Kwame posted:

“To say this one weak me, is an understatement! You lived an exceptional and exemplary life bro, it’s crazy to be writing this about you right now.”

Another collaborator, the CEO, Black House Media, Adekunle Ayeni also mourned the loss of one of Nigeria’s most cerebral music artists.

“We’re sending prayers and condolences to the family of Sound Sultan, a long-time BHM friend and collaborator who has sadly shockingly passed on. Sound Sultan’s contributions to the development of music, film and sports in Nigeria will forever be remembered and celebrated.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

