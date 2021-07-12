Lawan Mourns Ex-Kaduna Dep Gov, Barnabas Bala

By Deji Elumoye

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the government and people of Kaduna State over the death of its former Deputy Governor, Barnabas Yusuf Bala.

Lawan, in a condolence message Monday, also commiserated with the family, friends and political associates of the departed.

According to him, “The death of Architect Bala is a great loss to the people of Kaduna State whom he served with great dedication as Deputy Governor and as a member of the House of Representatives. He will also be sadly missed by the progressives family in his home state and across Nigeria.

“Architect Bala made indelible contributions to the political development of our great country and particularly to the growth of the All Progressives Congress which he once served as Kaduna State Chairman.”

He prayed Allah to forgive the deceased his sins and to accept his soul into eternal rest while also praying that Allah grants his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

