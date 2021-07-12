House Member Donates 10 New Motorbikes, Cash to Local Security Outfits

By Adedayo Akinwale

A member representing Ibarapa Central/ Ibarapa North federal constituency of Oyo State in the National Assembly, Hon. Ajibola Muraina, has donated 10 brand new motorcycles and the sum of N1.25 million to the local hunters and vigilante security outfits.

Muriana in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Mr. Olubunmi Sodipo, said the gesture was part of his efforts to tackle the worsening security situation in his constituency, which consists of Igbo-Ora, Idere, Ayete, Tapa and Igangan

The lawmaker also donated the sum of N3 million for the renovation of the Asigangan palace, which was set ablaze during the Fulani herdsmen invasion of the Igagan community in June.

He urged the people of the area to continue to remain law-abiding citizens and be vigilant with the happenings in their environments, and report any presence of people of questionable character to law enforcement agents on time in order to prevent the repeat of attack on the communities.

The presentation ceremony, which was held beside the ruins of the razed palace, had in attendance Oba Lasisi Olawuyi Adeoye, Gbadewolu I Aribiyan II, the Asigangan of Igangan, and the Asigangan-in- Council.

The monarch handed over the keys of the 10 motorcycles to the respective heads of the local security outfits of the five communities that make up Ibarapa Central/ Ibarapa North federal constituency of the state

