Group Condemns DSS Violent Attack on Igboho, Others

Sunday Ehigiator

The Socialist Congress of Nigeria (SCON) has condemned the recent attack by men of the Department of State Security (DSS) on the private residence of a Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, in Ibadan, Oyo State on July 1, 2021.

In a statement signed by the group, which was made available to THISDAY at the weekend, the SCON decried the growing frequency and the intensity of the deployment of heavily armed forces, which it said are causing civil disturbances.

It equally condemned what it described as a “heavy military barrage against El-Zakzaky a few years ago in Zaria, Kaduna State, the massive and unprovoked military attacks and killing of unarmed peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on October 20, 2020, and the current entrenchment of routine attacks on peaceful protests, including the recent murder of a student who was protesting against increment of school fees in Kaduna State.”

According to the group, the sustained state terror across Nigeria has its antecedents in the brutal economic and social policies imposed with impunity since the late 1970s.

The group, therefore, expressed beliefs that any peaceful separatist or secessionist programme “is, or maybe, legitimate, but we know that there are hardly any antecedents or examples of such peaceful secession.”

SCON emphatically stated that a break up of Nigeria, peaceful or not, will lead to loss of the inherent advantages of the beauty and diversity of the geographical, resources, and cultural variety which have continued to enable ordinary people to sustain authentic solidarity, livelihoods and opportunities in the country.

