Group Begins Youth Empowerment Programme

Zigzag Nation has commenced the first phase of an empowerment programme for Nigerian youth, focused on skills development and job creation.

The initiative is an all-encompassing empowerment programme for Nigerian youths, spread in two-fold; job creation and self-employment.

The two-fold training are forerunners that will be followed by programmes that will pivot on wealth creation, savings culture and financial independence.

Giving details of the initiative, the Chairman of ZigZag Nation, Mr. Obafemi Giwa Amu said: “In line with its afrocentric stance, the empowerment programme will subsequently be open to African youths as Zigzag nation embodies a cross-pollination of different African people of positive vibrations under one nation. Though global in outlook and orientation, the Zigzag Nation remains, for now, an African platform for people of different cultures to showcase their talents.”

According to him, to be a beneficiary of either the current self-employment or job creation programmes, all that Nigerian youths require, is to dedicate a phone number for which five working days a week are available for its activation. Towards this end, a 9mobile phone number will be assigned to the prospect who will in turn visit any 9moble centre to activate the phone number.

“Each number will be attached a SIM card for easy and low cost communication in the community. SIM cards will also be availed to every prospect including all friends and family members attracted by the prospect to be part of the programme.

“Part of the special benefits derivable from the alliance with 9mobile include unlimited calls to all members, 1.5GB data and two-way authentication for security purpose.

“After the activation, the prospective beneficiary will be expected to set up his Zigzag passport, which gives access to many financial benefits. The focus group of beneficiaries remains the youths under the broad category of students, merchants, artisans, workers and a host of others. Every active prospect will set up a personal savings account with his own group of six to twenty persons he attracted to Zigzag Nation,” Amu said

He further said: “On full commencement, each group of prospective beneficiaries will set up their Savings group chat box showing all members and their status, total amount pooled, and access to borrow funds in less than one minute. The group members will also have access to start-up funds after one year of membership. The Savings – Ésusu/Ajo/Adashe group chat is available for each group where their meeting is conducted and information made available to members of that group.”

