Cholera Death Toll in Plateau Hits 17 as Cases Rise to 1,004

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Government has disclosed that a total of 17 persons have died from Cholera outbreak in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, who gave the update in Jos, the state capital, yesterday, added that so far, 1,004 suspected cases have been recorded.

According to Lar, out of the 1,004 suspected cases recorded in the state, 980 persons have been discharged, while seven others were still receiving treatment in various hospitals.

The commissioner said: “So far, we have recorded 1,004 cases but 980 of them have been treated and discharged, leaving only seven active cases. Unfortunately, 17 persons have died as a result of the complications arising from cholera, which has affected 13 local government areas of the state.”

He stated that the affected local government areas are Jos North, Jos South, Riyom, Kanam, Bokkos, Wase, Mangu, Bassa, Jos East, Barkin Ladi, Qua’anpan, Langtang North, and Shendam.

Reassuring the people of the state government commitment to curtailing the disease from spreading further, Lar also advised the people to imbibe the act of hand washing and sanitising their hands to avoid the spread of the highly contagious disease.

He said: “As a government, we are not relenting in our efforts to address the problem, but we also want to appeal to the public to always maintain good sanitation and shun indiscriminate dumping of waste.”

