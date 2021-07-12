Buhari, ACF Mourn Former Kaduna Deputy Gov

*Govt declares today work-free

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have mourned the immediate former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr. Barnabas Bala (Bantex), who died yesterday in an Abuja hospital, following a protracted illness.

Buhari described Bala as a true gentleman, forthright politician, and a thorough professional.

The Kaduna State Government has declared today work-free in honour of the former deputy governor.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, joined the government and people of Kaduna State to mourn the passing of Bala.

Buhari described Bantex as a gentleman and consummate professional who would be remembered for his many years of distinguished service to his home state, his patriotism to the nation as well as forthrightness in politics.

The president said the former deputy governor was a potent voice on peace, stability, and progress at the state and national levels.

Bala was deputy to Governor Nasir el-Rufai between 2015 and 2019 after, which he resigned to contest for Kaduna South Senate seat in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but lost to Senator Danjuma La’ah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was a one-time Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He represented the Kaura federal constituency in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011 on the platform of the PDP.

el-Rufai has expressed shock over his death, describing him as a consistent, dependable, and brilliant man.

In a statement, el-Rufai said: “From our days as undergraduates in the 1970s to our practice as professional colleagues in the construction industry and eventually partners in a governance project, Bantex was consistently a dependable man of brilliance and imagination.

“He believed in the potential of our state and in the capacity of our people to work together for progressive attainments.

“Together, we took on the task of providing new leadership for Kaduna State in 2015.

“He brought to his duties as deputy governor during our first term his unique insights as a politician with experience in navigating the diversity of our state.”

The governor added: “Bantex radiated hope and optimism in the future of our state, even when the circumstances were dreary.

“Bantex had served the people of Kaduna State in several capacities prior to becoming deputy governor.”

The ACF commiserated with el-Rufai over the death of Bala.

In a statement yesterday in Kaduna, the spokesman of the forum, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, said the ACF was sad over the demise of Bala.

The ACF described him as an unusual gentleman who contributed in stabilising the first tenure of el-Rufai’s government.

It said: “At the ACF, Bantex was considered an unusual gentleman who contributed in no modest way in stabilising the first tenure of el-Rufai’s government.

“The ACF condoles with Governor El-Rufai and the immediate family and the whole of Kaduna State on the loss of the great human asset known as Architect Barnabas Bala Bantex.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has declared today as work free in honour of the late deputy governor.

The government, in a statement yesterday by the spokesman of the governor, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, said: “The Kaduna State Government has formally announced the death of former Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).

“The state government has declared Monday, July 12, 2021, as a work-free day in honour of his memory and service to the state.

“Barnabas Bala, who served as deputy governor of Kaduna State from May 2015 to May 2019, died today in Abuja.

