BASL Enforces Passenger Facilitation Policy at MMA2

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) has advised travellers and others using the terminal to avail themselves of the rules guiding picking up and dropping of passengers at the terminal.

The rules, according to BASL, are aimed at restoring sanity to the Drop-Off Zone area of the terminal and also part of the strategic moves to ensure that safety and security of all terminal users are not subjected to undue risk.

In a statement signed by the Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL, Mr. Mikail Mumuni, in Lagos, the terminal operator stated that a number of factors necessitated the resolve to enforce the rules regarding the original design of the terminal, which include operating the Drop-Off Zone strictly for what it is meant for.

Explaining further, he said the Drop-Off Zone was designed to cater for out-bound passengers and other terminal users only while in-bound or arriving passengers are meant to use the Arrival parking area and the Multi-Storey Car Park, stressing that both outbound and inbound passengers were not meant to cross path.

He noted that in the light of recent happenings around airport facilities across the globe and consistent with BASL’s position of always complying with international best practices, the Management has concluded plans to enforce the rule, in a bid to further ensure that passenger safety is guaranteed and potential security threats are nipped in the bud before they occur.

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) also recently issued rules guiding dropping off and picking up of passengers at all airports nationwide.

