AXA Mansard Partners Airtel on Health Insurance Scheme

Ebere Nwoji

AXA Mansard has entered into strategic partnership with Airtel Nigeria to create access, participation and enrollment of more Nigerians into health insurance scheme.

The two firms said customers can now dial *987*7# to enroll for health insurance scheme.

Speaking on the partnership, Head Emerging Customer and Digital Partnership Group, AXA Mansard, Mr Alphred Egbai, said the partnership was in response to the federal government’s goal, through the National Health Insurance Scheme, to provide easy access to healthcare for all Nigerians by leveraging on the USSD channel, an easy-to-use and interactive platform.

According to him, dialing the short code, Airtel customers can now conveniently enroll for affordable and robust health insurance plans from AXA Mansard, with access to over 1,000 hospitals nationwide for quality healthcare services.

“Our research has shown the value and importance of having a health insurance plan to the public especially for the emerging customers in the country, but for many reasons, the uptake of insurance products has been low.

“In order to mitigate these challenges and satisfy the health needs of the retail consumer whilst also encouraging the uptake of health insurance in the country, we have partnered with Airtel Nigeria to provide a solution that gives users a convenient way to purchase and manage their AXA Mansard micro-insurance plans”, he stated.

Speaking on the area of coverage, Egbai said “Malaria cover, inpatient, outpatient, specialist medical consultations, immunisations, family planning, ambulance services, dental care and more are some of the covers provided in the AXA Mansard Health plans.”

He said challenges to the implementation of health insurance schemes hitherto include low level of awareness, affordability, ineffective distribution systems and inefficient payment models.

He said the partnership between Airtel Nigeria and AXA Mansard was aimed at solving the challenges and assisting Nigerians to access a viable Health Insurance Scheme.

Speaking on Airtel’s partnership with AXA Mansard, Head, Mobile Financial Services, Airtel Nigeria, Muyiwa Ebitanmi, said the mobile health insurance initiative demonstrates Airtel’s commitment to providing innovative and relevant solutions that will empower more Nigerians to conveniently access best-in-class health insurance value offerings.

