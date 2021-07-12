Aero Contractors Apologises to Customers over Flights Disruption

By Chinedu Eze

The management of Aero Contractors has apologised to its customers for not meeting their obligation to airlift them to their destinations as scheduled.

The management in a statement said: “The Nigerian oldest aviation company has offered her unreserved apologies to its highly esteemed customers who suffered disruption of services during the week in Asaba and Abuja.”

The airline explained that the delay of flight out of Asaba was caused by bad weather, disclosing that the flight took off from Abuja but could not land in Asaba, Delta State, so it had to do an air return to Abuja.

“Later, the flight went back to Asaba. However, due to sunset time limitation in Asaba, the flight had to combine the flights.

“The over booked passengers were offered rebate tickets on their next flight or total refund. One passenger was routed via our Benin-Abuja flight the next day while another one was accommodated,” the airline said.

It further explained that on the N2-128 flight service from Abuja to Lagos, “one of our aircraft that was meant to do night stop out of the base had an Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) problem, which could only be fixed if the aircraft was flown to Lagos.

“Unfortunately, the earlier operating aircraft had a bigger capacity, so there was an excess of booked passengers. Dana Air was contacted for the re-protection of the passengers, which the airline agreed to do, but some of the passengers refused, insisting on going with Aero.

“This led to the delay, but finally, almost all the passengers were put on Dana Air flight while the company refunded money to one passenger as he requested.

“We offer our unreserved apologies to our highly esteemed customers and assure them that we have taken adequate measures in our operations to ensure this does not repeat itself. We remain committed to the safety and comfort of our customers at all times.”

