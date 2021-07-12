2023: Delta North Traditional Rulers Urge Politicians Not to Distract Okowa

Sunday Okobi

Traditional rulers in Delta North senatorial district of Delta State have appealed to politicians across the state to rally round the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in the remaining two years of his administration to enable him finish successfully in his drive for productivity and economic growth in the state.

The appeal was made at the weekend when political leaders of Ijaw extraction in the state paid a consultation visit to the members of the Delta North Traditional Rulers Council at Owa Royal Palace, Owa -Oyibu in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

Former Police Affairs Minister, Chief Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, led the delegation, which included former Delta State University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victor Peretomode; former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Neworld Safugha; former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Hon Prince Chris Ekiyor, among others, to consult with the monarchs on their ambition to take a shot at the state governorship race in 2023.

The Obi of Owa, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, who spoke on behalf of the kings, told the delegation that there was the need for political gladiators from the three senatorial districts in the state to join hands with the governor to finish strongly on his SMART and stronger Delta Agenda.

While receiving the delegation which comprised politicians from Patani, Burutu, Bomadi , Warri South-West, Warri North and Isoko Local Government Areas of Delta South, the Owa traditional ruler applauded the visitors, saying their desire was genuine.

The royal fathers, however, urged them to commit their ambition to God.

Efeizomor added that their doors were open to others who may wish to consult the monarchs, adding that such consultation visits would help to strengthen the bond of friendship across the divide.

The monarch assured them that they would consult with their subjects on what is best for them in the 2023 polls.

Earlier, the leaders of the delegation and a frontline Ijaw leader, Bozimo, told the kings that they were in the palace to seek permission to enter their domain and talk to the people on their ambition to vie for the governorship position in the state in the 2023 election.

He appealed to the traditional rulers to support the Ijaw people in order to produce the next governor of the state with the support of other ethnic nationalities, saying the Ijaw in Delta State have been supportive in the emergence of all governors in the state over the years

The Ijaw leader pleaded with the traditional rulers to speak to their subjects on their behalf.

“We, the Ijaw people want you to recommend us to your subjects; we want to test power; we are doing it peacefully, realising that traditional rulers are our fathers. We don’t want to burden you with political matters, but we want your permission to go into the state to meet with your people and campaign.

“The governorship position has not gone round; it should start with those who have not had it. We supported Delta North in 2015; it’s now the turn of the Ijaw people; we need it; we deserve it. It’s the right thing to start afresh with the Ijaws of Delta South, and we believe it’s a just and fair case.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

